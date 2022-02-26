Realme Registers Massive 548% Growth Rate Across Europe in 2021

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme has been able to become the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Europe in the year 2021 as revealed by the latest report. The company managed to register a surprisingly massive 548% growth rate in the continent. The report has been released by Strategy Analysts according which shows that Realme was able to register 500% and 548% growth rates in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the whole year respectively.

Realme’s Growth

This achievement from the brand is highly significant given the fact that the company only entered the European market in 2019. Even though Realme managed to be the top brand in terms of growth rate in 2021 across Europe, its performance varied across regions. In Central and Eastern Europe, Realme grew by 643% year-on-year, while in Western Europe, it grew by 416% year-on-year in 2021.

Realme also became the brand to get into the top five positions in terms of market share across Europe. The company now falls behind only the smartphone market giants which include Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo in terms of shipment as well as market share. Talking about particular regions, in Western Europe, Realme rose from 13th place in Q4 2020 to 5th place in Q4 2021 while in Central and Eastern Europe, the company rose from 13th place in Q4 2020 to 4th place in Q4 2021.

As far as the strategy analysts are considered, the right marketing strategy, diverse product portfolio, competitive product specifications, and aggressive pricing together were the reason behind Realme getting to the top of the charts. The brand has been doing exceptionally well in terms of shipments. A recent report revealed Realme’s growth in the Indian market as well.

Realme not only captured the second spot in the fourth quarter of 2021 in India for the first time but also managed to become the fastest-growing brand among the top five with 20% YoY growth. Realme chose to switch to the ‘Unisoc’ processor in order to face the challenges posed by the component shortage. The brand also witnessed high demand for its C series and Narzo series. The company also entered the premium segment with the newly launched ‘GT series.’