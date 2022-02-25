Samsung Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone Launched in India Starting at Rs 10,499

Samsung has launched its new budget smartphone the Samsung Galaxy A03 in India on February 25, Friday. The latest affordable addition to the Galaxy A series was previously launched in Vietnam in November 2021. There have been a few rumours about the device in the past and most of them have actually turned out to be true. Galaxy A03 has been launched with dual cameras, a Unisoc chipset and more features. Mentioned below are the prices and specification details for the new Samsung Galaxy A03.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specs

Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V notch TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor and comes with two storage variants in India. The storage options on the device will include a variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera specifications, Galaxy A03 arrives with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera along with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for standard charging specs and the company claims that the device could last a day on a single charge. Moreover, Galaxy A03 operates on Android 11 and comes with dual nano SIM slots. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.

Price Details for Samsung Galaxy A03

The newly launched Galaxy A03 is a budget offering from the company and comes in two storage options. The 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 10,499 whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant comes at a price tag of Rs 11,999. The device has been launched in Black, Blue, and Red colour options and will be available for purchase via Samsung’s website as well as offline and online retail stores.