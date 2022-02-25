Asus 8Z Launch Date Announced for India, What to Know

Asus has just announced the launch date of Asus 8Z for the Indian market. It will be the latest smartphone from the company, which might take the limelight a little away from the Asus ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro. The launch date of Asus 8Z for the Indian market is slated on February 28, 2022. Earlier, the company was supposed to bring this device to India in August of 2021. However, because of the global pandemic, everything slowed down, and the device couldn’t be launched in the country.

Asus to Deliver Unparalleled Performance With this Smartphone

Asus has said that this compact smartphone will be able to deliver an unparalleled experience to the users. It will be available for purchase online on Flipkart. The teaser rolled out by the company doesn’t give much details about the smartphone. However, since the global variant of the Asus Zenfone 8 is already out, there’s isn’t much left for wondering.

The Asus Zenfone 8 might come in India with the same global 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with support for a maximum of 1100nits of brightness and 120Hz of refresh rate. The display comes protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and HDR10+ certification.

The smartphone might further sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4000mAh battery along with support for 30W fast-charging.

There could be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor for selfies and video calling.

The price of the device could be around Rs 50000 as it was launched for EUR 599 in the international market. It will be a competition for the OnePlus 9RT and iQOO 9 series, which launched recently.