5G Smartphone Market Maturing, Is It the Right Time to Buy One

5G smartphone market in India and across the globe is maturing. While some countries already have live 5G networks, India is all set to get it in the second half of 2022. Every year, the number of 5G smartphones being launched in India is increasing. People who are not frequent smartphone buyers want to go for devices that are secure for the future. Thus, such people would be looking to get a 5G smartphone to ensure that they don’t have to upgrade again when 5G networks become a part of their life. So, is it really the right time for them to do so? Let’s find out.

5G Network Rollout Date in India

5G networks might become a part of India by August 15, 2022. At least, that’s what the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wants. In a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), DoT has written that PMO wants the recommendations for the spectrum auctions to be expedited so that a timely rollout of 5G networks can be ensured.

DoT has previously said that 13 cities of the country will get to see 5G networks initially. However, it is worth noting that all the 13 cities of India is referred to by the DoT might not get 5G networks all in the same day.

So here’s what you should think if you are buying a 5G device right now.

Firstly, an average consumer won’t have any need for ultra-high mobile speeds that 5G would enable. Strong 4G networks are sufficient for consumer use of mobile networks.

Second, no one knows about the price difference between 5G and 4G plans for the consumers. It might happen that 5G plans are so expensive that they are just not meant for your pocket.

Third, 5G might not even come to the city you are living in for the next few years.

Fourth, would you rather overpay for a 5G device or get a value buy with a 4G device.?

Fifth, do you rely on mobile data a lot for your work or entertainment, or is it a fiber broadband connection?

More and more can be said and questioned along the same lines. The point is not everyone needs a 5G device right now.

But at the same time, there’s no big harm in getting a 5G device, or if you have already got one, don’t panic; you didn’t make a blunder. 5G smartphones can still provide a good value to the users if they are in the mid-range or flagship category.