Apple AR/VR Headset Could be Equipped with M1 Chipsets and OLED Display

One of the most anticipated devices from Apple in 2022 is the upcoming mixed reality headset and reports have been emerging in the past providing intel on the device. It is also being speculated that the tech giant is also developing the operating system for the headset itself. Now in a new development, a new report provides intel on the display and the processing unit on the device, Let’s find out more.

Details on the Apple’s Headset

There have been several sources suggesting that Apple has entered the second round of pre-production tests on the AR headset. It is being speculated the company is planning to use its M1 chipsets in the headset as well as reports suggest that the device will come with an OLED display. This falls in line with the statement from the known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who stated that Apple is working to make its AR/VR headset equivalent to that of a Mac and the processing unit of the device will give it an edge over other headsets available in the market.

The headset was earlier expected to arrive at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference in June, however, the development of the headset is facing challenges including and related to overheating, cameras and software and hence might result in the announcement of the product by Apple in late 2022 and the actual device might be available for purchase in 2023.

Furthermore, according to a recent report, the wearable has been in the works since 2015 and was earlier planned to be launched in 2021 with availability for purchase in 2022. The upcoming mixed reality headset has been codenamed N301 and it is rumoured that Apple will be replacing its iPhones with wearable in a decade’s time. The last major product that shifted the winds was Apple Watch which was revealed in 2015. Since then, there have been some other notable devices as well such as Apple HomePod and AirTags tracker. The mixed reality headset is expected to be just a step towards the company’s rumoured N421 AR glasses which we might witness in the coming years.