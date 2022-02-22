Apple May Delay Foldable iPhone Until 2025, Work on a 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook

Reported by Ria Lakshman 0

Young does not rule out the possibility of launching the all-screen foldable MacBook as a dual-usable device, one as a notebook with a full-size on-screen keyboard and the other as a monitor, when unfolded the user can use with an external keyboard.

Highlights:

  • Apple may extend its plan to launch foldable iPhones until 2025.
  • The tech giant is likely to focus on designing and developing all-screen foldable MacBooks.
  • The launch of foldable MacBooks still may be delayed until 2025 or later.

Follow Us

Apple

Apple seems to be revising its plan for foldable iPhones until 2025, according to Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant will focus its research and development on an all-screen foldable MacBook.

Young mentioned the changes in Apple’s plan in the newly released DSCC report on the emerging foldable and rollable devices, hinting that the tech giant is not really in a hurry to enter the foldable device market. Considering that its competitors, including Samsung, have already started making marks in the segment with foldable smartphones, Apple’s decision (if true) is surprising to the tech world. Earlier, the foldable Apple iPhone was predicted to launch in 2023 or 2024. The release of the foldable iPhone in 2025 seems to be a significant delay.

Apple Working on Foldable MacBook

On the other hand, Apple is allegedly exploring the possibilities of designing all-screen foldable notebooks. According to Young’s report, which was first published by Macrumors, the company is discussing a display size of 20-inches for its foldable notebook with its suppliers. Young does not rule out the possibility of launching the device as a dual-usable product, one as a notebook with an on-screen keyboard and the other as a monitor when unfolded the users can use with an external keyboard. The Apple foldable MacBook could also feature a 4K resolution or higher with the 20-inches it explores.

Although the company seems to have commenced its research, the launch of the foldable MacBook will still be later than 2025, extending to reasonable possibilities of 2026 and 2027. If Apple launches a foldable device, it would become a new category for the tech giant.

Considering that Young has made some remarkable (a few accurate) revelations in the past about Apple’s plans, the news about foldable MacBooks and the delay in foldable iPhone may be taken seriously. Previously, Young spilled beans about the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s mini-LED displays with ProMotion, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini and so on. Recently, Young mentioned the changes in the camera design of the iPhone 14 Pro, as a pill-shaped and hole-punch TrueDepth variant to replace the notch.

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Apple May Delay Foldable iPhone Until 2025, Work on a 20-Inch All-Screen Foldable MacBook

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments