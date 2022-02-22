Apple seems to be revising its plan for foldable iPhones until 2025, according to Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant will focus its research and development on an all-screen foldable MacBook.

Young mentioned the changes in Apple’s plan in the newly released DSCC report on the emerging foldable and rollable devices, hinting that the tech giant is not really in a hurry to enter the foldable device market. Considering that its competitors, including Samsung, have already started making marks in the segment with foldable smartphones, Apple’s decision (if true) is surprising to the tech world. Earlier, the foldable Apple iPhone was predicted to launch in 2023 or 2024. The release of the foldable iPhone in 2025 seems to be a significant delay.

Apple Working on Foldable MacBook

On the other hand, Apple is allegedly exploring the possibilities of designing all-screen foldable notebooks. According to Young’s report, which was first published by Macrumors, the company is discussing a display size of 20-inches for its foldable notebook with its suppliers. Young does not rule out the possibility of launching the device as a dual-usable product, one as a notebook with an on-screen keyboard and the other as a monitor when unfolded the users can use with an external keyboard. The Apple foldable MacBook could also feature a 4K resolution or higher with the 20-inches it explores.

Although the company seems to have commenced its research, the launch of the foldable MacBook will still be later than 2025, extending to reasonable possibilities of 2026 and 2027. If Apple launches a foldable device, it would become a new category for the tech giant.

Considering that Young has made some remarkable (a few accurate) revelations in the past about Apple’s plans, the news about foldable MacBooks and the delay in foldable iPhone may be taken seriously. Previously, Young spilled beans about the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s mini-LED displays with ProMotion, the display size and bezels of the sixth-generation iPad mini and so on. Recently, Young mentioned the changes in the camera design of the iPhone 14 Pro, as a pill-shaped and hole-punch TrueDepth variant to replace the notch.