iPhone 14 Pro: Apple Starts Trial Production

Apple has already started its iPhone 14 Pro trial production. This is the stage where the company basically tests everything related to the capabilities of suppliers and then decides when to start mass production before it can be availed for the market. The supplier also gets an idea about how viable it is to procure the necessary material for assembling the devices and ensuring quality checks on the same.

Since the trial production has kicked off, it is very likely that Apple has finalised the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. It is highly unlikely that users or any of the leaksters will be able to put their hands on the official design of the smartphone, but because of the previous leaks and rumours, the market has a fair understanding of the design that the iPhone 14 series devices will don.

Changes in Design We Might See in the iPhone 14 Series

The iPhone 14 series is expected to have some major changes in the design as compared to the iPhone 13 series. First of all, the iPhone 14 series is likely to drop the infamous ugly notch and introduce a punch-hole cutout that will house the selfie camera. There should be another punch-hole cut out as per the leaks, which might house the TrueDepth camera system that is important for Face ID to function well.

Even the camera bump is expected to go through certain changes, and it might look like what’s there in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September 2022. Reports say that there will be no iPhone 14 mini this time. Instead, there will be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple wasn’t making a fortune on the mini-sized iPhones; a majority of the market wants to go for the larger sized devices. It will be interesting to see how the iPhone 14 series devices actually look.