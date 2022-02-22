Vodafone Idea 4GB Daily Data Plans Were Too Good!

Until a few months back, Vodafone Idea (Vi) was offering users a ‘Double Data Offer’ with its select prepaid plans. The telco had prepaid plans in its portfolio, offering up to 4GB of daily data. None of the other telcos was offering such a plan to their users. This had marked Vodafone Idea as a unique player amongst all the operators. Not that it is not unique now with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits in its portfolio, but the 4GB daily data plans were really good and an attractive offer from the company.

Vodafone Idea 4GB Daily Data Plans Were Removed, Users Want It Back

TelecomTalk ran a Twitter poll. Only 222 votes came in, which is not a big number, but it still gives an insight into what people want from the telco. Users voted that they missed the double data prepaid plans from the company.

However, Vi had to remove the offer from its plans because it was seriously affecting its revenues. People who had 4GB daily data plans from the company weren’t going for the 4G data vouchers as they had enough data in the first place. Further, these plans weren’t even top of the line expensive, which meant the telco was offering very much to the users by charging them very little, which affected the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

The sole point of the prepaid tariff hikes announced and implemented a few months back was to increase the overall ARPU for all the telcos. Thus, it wouldn’t have made sense for Vi to continue with the double data offer.

Regardless, under the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, users get industry-unique offers from the company. Things such as Data Delights, Weekend Data Rollover, and Binge All Night offer make the prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea a very good option. All the plans from Vi starting from Rs 299 and above come bundled with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.