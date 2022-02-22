Airtel Africa Partners With Avaya to Grow in B2B Segment

Airtel Africa, a leading telecom operator across the fourteen countries in Africa has announced that its B2B unit, Airtel Business Africa has partnered with Avaya Holdings Corporation. Both the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer better services to enterprises across the continent.

Enterprise Customers of Airtel Business Africa to Get Access to Avaya OneCloud

From now on, enterprise customers of Airtel Business Africa will get access to Avaya OneCloud, an AI-powered experience platform. The platform will be offered to Airtel enterprise customers bundled with Airtel Africa voice services which include contact center, workstream collaboration, unified communications, and communications platform as a service solution with the Avaya OneCloud UCaaS, OneCloud CCaaS, and OneCloud CPaaS.

This MoU between both the companies will build upon the existing partnership between Airtel Africa and Avaya.

Luc Serviant, Group Enterprise Director, Airtel Business at Airtel Africa, said, the telco is committed to exploring possibilities and opportunities which will enhance enterprise operations and empower entrepreneurs to build successful organisations.

Serviant added that this MoU with Avaya takes the existing partnership between both companies to the next level.

Both the companies stand to benefit from this MoU as Airtel Africa customers will get access to the next-gen cloud and communications services of Avaya and Avaya will get access to deeper reach in the enterprise space.