Tata Play Fiber vs Airtel: Who Offers Exceptional 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Tata Play Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are two of the top internet service providers in the country. Both these companies are known for offering great value to customers for a very affordable price. Tata Play Fiber is the rebranded Tata Sky Fiber and offers the same plans. Both Tata Play Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber offer customers a 200 Mbps broadband plan; let’s check who offers a better one.

Tata Play Fiber 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Tata Play Fiber offers its 200 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1150. With this plan, users get 3.3TB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with a free router from the company. There’s no installation cost either if the users go for three months plan or more.

The 200 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber is available for one month, three months, six months, and twelve months. Users can save up to Rs 10,200 if they are going for the long-term option.

There’s also a free fixed-line voice calling connection included at no extra cost. The speed would be reduced to 3 Mbps after the FUP data has been consumed.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its 200 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 999. This is cheaper than what users get with Airtel Xstream Fiber, and also, there are over-the-top (OTT) benefits bundled. Airtel Xstream Fiber users get a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and more. There’s also a free fixed-line voice calling connection offered with this plan. This plan also offers 3.3TB of monthly FUP data. Airtel also offers its broadband plans for the long term with discounts bundled.

Verdict

So clearly, out of these two plans, if you were to choose one, the plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber is a better option. JioFiber sadly doesn’t offer any 200 Mbps plan to the users. Airtel’s plan offers OTT benefits and is cheaper than what users get with the 200 Mbps offering from Tata Play Fiber.