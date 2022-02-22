PUBG Makers Must be Pretty Happy With the Indian Government

Krafton, Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG: New State owner must be pretty happy with the Indian government right now. Back in 2020, when PUBG Mobile got banned in India, at that time, games such as Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile saw a surge in downloads. But now, the opposite has happened. The Indian government has decided to ban Garena Free Fire from India, citing it is not a safe application for the Indians to interact with. While Free Fire wasn’t as popular as PUBG Mobile, it still had a lot of loyal following, and millions of Indian users played the game every day.

Thus, the only good and strong alternative left for the Free Fire users right now is PUBG: New State or Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Will Free Fire Make a Comeback Like PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile was very carefully rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and a lot of tweaks were made to the game to satisfy the Indian government. Will something like this happen with Free Fire as well?

It could happen, and it might not happen. It all depends on multiple factors, all of which are crucial for the comeback of the game. What if the government decides not to allow the comeback of the game, or what if the developer itself does not want to indulge in making a comeback in the Indian market. However, the latter part is unlikely to happen as India is too big a market for a game such as Free Fire to ignore or miss out on.

Regardless, only the coming months will clear up what is going to happen. Even if the game were to make a comeback in the Indian market, it would take a few months as it will require a lot of tweaks and then approval from the government. At the time when PUBG Mobile was being rebranded to make a comeback in the country, a lot of government officials were unhappy and didn’t want the game to be a regular part of the life of Indians.