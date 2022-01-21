BGMI Releases a Patch for Enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters

Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most popular battle royale games in India has rolled out a patch for enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters on Thursday. The Spider-Man themed content and gameplay was introduced by BGMI early in January 2022 following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Spider-Man gameplay comes with a set of new weapons, a new map, special Spider-Man themed content and promises an exciting gaming experience for the users.

Krafton Reducing the Cool Down Time of Web-Shooters

With the fresh update, Krafton is reducing the cool downtime of the web shooter from seven seconds to three seconds with this patch. It will allow the gamers to use the web-shooters quicker. Further, the cool down time of changing the web-shooters from three seconds has been changed to zero seconds.