BGMI Releases a Patch for Enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Krafton, the developer of Battle Grounds Mobile India is releasing a new patch for the game in which the Spider-Man Web-Shooters will have a reduced cool down time of 3 seconds instead of the 7 seconds currently.

Highlights

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most popular battle royale games in India has rolled out a patch for enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters on Thursday.
  • The Spider-Man themed content and gameplay was introduced by BGMI early in January, 2022.
  • With the fresh update, Krafton is reducing the cool down time of the web shooter from seven seconds to three seconds with this patch.

Follow Us

BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most popular battle royale games in India has rolled out a patch for enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters on Thursday. The Spider-Man themed content and gameplay was introduced by BGMI early in January 2022 following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Spider-Man gameplay comes with a set of new weapons, a new map, special Spider-Man themed content and promises an exciting gaming experience for the users.

Krafton Reducing the Cool Down Time of Web-Shooters

With the fresh update, Krafton is reducing the cool downtime of the web shooter from seven seconds to three seconds with this patch. It will allow the gamers to use the web-shooters quicker. Further, the cool down time of changing the web-shooters from three seconds has been changed to zero seconds.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

BGMI Releases a Patch for Enhancing Spider-Man Web-Shooters

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments