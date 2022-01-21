VVDN Announces Setup of New 5G Testing Lab in India for O-RAN Tech

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 3

VVDN Technologies has set up a new 5G test lab in India which will help the telecom ecosystem players to test their O-RAN solutions in a real-world environment. A detailed insight into how the products are actually working will help the companies in accelerating time to market for their O-RAN solutions.

Highlights

  • VVDN Technologies, on Thursday announced the setup of a new end-to-end 5G lab for 5G Open-RAN based RU devices in India.
  • Open-RAN is referred to as the technology that the future generation mobile networks will be based on.
  • O-RAN significantly reduces network rollout costs for the telcos.

Follow Us

VVDN

VVDN Technologies, on Thursday,  announced the setup of a new end-to-end 5G lab for 5G Open-RAN based RU devices in India. This testing lab will enable telecom operators, telecom device manufacturers, and system integrators to follow protocol and test Open-RAN, Inter-operability testing (IOT), Radio Conferencing Testing (RCT) in a real 5G environment.

Open-RAN is referred to as the technology that the future generation mobile networks will be based on. It significantly reduces network rollout costs for the telcos and also helps avoid relying on a single vendor for the network equipment.

VVDN’s 5G Lab Will Allow Ecosystem Operators to Test Their O-RAN Solutions

Device manufacturers, along with the telcos and system integrators, require a testing bed to validate their products and services before launching them commercially. This 5G testing lab from VVDN will act as a base for the relevant ecosystem players to test their O-RAN technologies. A detailed insight into how the products are actually working will help the companies in accelerating time to market for their O-RAN solutions.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

VVDN Announces Setup of New 5G Testing Lab in India for O-RAN Tech

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments