VVDN Announces Setup of New 5G Testing Lab in India for O-RAN Tech

VVDN Technologies, on Thursday, announced the setup of a new end-to-end 5G lab for 5G Open-RAN based RU devices in India. This testing lab will enable telecom operators, telecom device manufacturers, and system integrators to follow protocol and test Open-RAN, Inter-operability testing (IOT), Radio Conferencing Testing (RCT) in a real 5G environment.

Open-RAN is referred to as the technology that the future generation mobile networks will be based on. It significantly reduces network rollout costs for the telcos and also helps avoid relying on a single vendor for the network equipment.

VVDN’s 5G Lab Will Allow Ecosystem Operators to Test Their O-RAN Solutions

Device manufacturers, along with the telcos and system integrators, require a testing bed to validate their products and services before launching them commercially. This 5G testing lab from VVDN will act as a base for the relevant ecosystem players to test their O-RAN technologies. A detailed insight into how the products are actually working will help the companies in accelerating time to market for their O-RAN solutions.