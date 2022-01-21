LG Electronics Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Indian Armed Forces

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Follow Us

LG Electronics

LG Electronics, a consumer electronics giant, has pledged Rs 1 crore to the Indian Armed Forces in the coming Republic Day, under its #KarSalaam initiative. The company had launched the initiative back in 2017, and it is dedicated to the veterans of the Indian Armed Forces, saluting their spirit of generous contribution and service towards the nation. The contributions made by LG towards this initiative were used for the education of children in 2021.

LG to Run Awareness Campaign in 7000 Retail Stores

LG will go a step further and help with spreading public awareness and urge and request citizens of the country to show support for the cause by contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The company will be running a digital campaign, ads on TV and radio between January 20 to January 31, 2022, for reaching out to more people. In addition to this, the awareness campaign will also run in over 7,000 retail stores across the country.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

LG Electronics Pledges Rs 1 Crore to Indian Armed Forces

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments