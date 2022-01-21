WhatsApp Might Soon Make Users Very Happy

WhatsApp, one of the biggest social media platforms in the world might soon make its users very happy by introducing one of the most demanded features. WhatsApp is currently testing the chat import feature from Android to iOS so that users can access their chat history of WhatsApp when they shift from an Android smartphone to an iPhone.

Currently, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an in-house solution or feature that allows the importing of chat history from an Android device to an iPhone. While the Facebook-owned social media giant had offered the support of this feature to select Samsung and Google smartphones in 2021, a majority of the Android smartphones can’t send their chat data to an iPhone.

WhatsApp Might Soon Allow Importing of Chat History from Android to iOS

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature on the iOS version of the application where some references about the ability to import chat from an Android device are there.

The beta users can’t yet access the feature, but it is expected to be rolled out soon in full capacity for the beta testers. The stable rollout might still take quite a bit of time as it is a complex process to transfer data from Android to iOS for WhatsApp. This is majorly because iPhones store all the data in iCloud while Android devices store the data in Google Drive.

There’s a possibility that users may need to connect both the devices (Android and iOS) for the chat data transfer to be possible. Further, Android users may also need to install Apple’s Move to iOS application on their devices.

As mentioned above, the feature has already been rolled out for select Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones. This could prove to be a game-changer for Apple as many Android users don’t shift to iPhones because they can’t access their WhatsApp chat data stored in Google Drive via an Android phone.