Meghbela Quarterly Broadband Plan Bundles Android Box With 100 Mbps Speed

Meghbela Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP), is offering a Smart TV experience along with its quarterly broadband plan. The company offers an Android Box with its quarterly broadband plan along with 100 Mbps speed to the users. But the benefits aren’t just limited to an Android Box; users also get a free subscription to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the quarterly broadband plan from Meghbela.

Meghbela Quarterly Broadband Plan With 100 Mbps Speed

From a quarter, understand that the company will offer its services for a three month period. Meghbela offers its quarterly broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed for Rs 5251. This amount also includes GST, so the customers won’t have to pay extra taxes on this. There will be no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the data. The company has mentioned that this plan will give users unlimited data.

Then with the Android Box, users will get a free subscription to 100+ channels. There’s also a Meghbela TV application built for smartphones that users will get free access to. There are also OTT benefits, including Hungama, AddaTimes, Bongo TV, ShemarooMe, and Gaana Plus.

All of this for a mere amount of Rs 5251. The monthly cost for the users would come around to be Rs 1750.33, which is not bad given the additional benefits that users are getting. The fact that there’s a free Android Box bundled with access to 100+ TV channels along with multiple OTT benefits and 100 Mbps speed internet service with unlimited data, a monthly cost of Rs 1750 doesn’t seem like much.

There are more plans offered by the company that bundle in more OTT benefits and provide higher speed internet with unlimited data for six months and yearly validities. To check if Meghbela Broadband is providing service in your area, you can go to the company’s website and check for availability or contact the customer care team.