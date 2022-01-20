Bharti Airtel Medium-Term Prepaid Plans Made for Heavy Data Users

Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans with plenty of daily data to the users looking for a medium-term validity plan. There are plans that also offer over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions to the users of major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s look at the best plans from the telco that come with medium-term validity and offers a ton of daily data to the users.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 699 prepaid plan to the users with a unique benefit. The benefit here is unique because Airtel is the only company amongst all the telcos in India to offer this particular subscription with a prepaid plan.

Users get the Rs 699 prepaid plan with service validity of 56 days, 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and the OTT benefit of Amazon Prime

Bharti Airtel Rs 549 and Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers 2GB of daily data with both the Rs 549 and Rs 838 prepaid plans. Both the plans also come with the same validity of 56 days and offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. So what’s really different between them?

It is that Rs 838 prepaid plan bundles in a free OTT subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

Bharti Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

Lastly, for the medium-term prepaid plan users, Rs 839 plan from Bharti Airtel could be a good option. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day to the users for 84 days.

Note that all of these plans also bundle Airtel Thanks benefits for the users. Airtel Thanks benefits include a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition (not in the Rs 699 plan, though), Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium Shaw Academy, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag transaction, and more.

These are all the plans that users looking for a heavy data prepaid option from Airtel with medium-term validity can choose from.