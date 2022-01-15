Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits Under Rs 1000

Bharti Airtel offers multiple prepaid plans with over-the-top (OTT) benefits to users. There are three prepaid plans offered by the telco that come with major OTT benefits and are priced under Rs 1000. These plans cost Rs 599, Rs 699, and Rs 838. Two of these plans offer Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, while one plan offers an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s take a detailed look at these plans.

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 599 prepaid plan with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year. The service validity of the Rs 599 plan is 28 days. While the validity is short, users get 3GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling with the plan. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel is the single plan that offers Amazon Prime membership in the entire industry. The service validity of the Rs 699 plan is 56 days, and the Prime Membership will also be offered for 56 days only. This plan further bundles unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 838 plan from Bharti Airtel also comes with service validity of 56 days. With this plan, users get a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan as well.

For the unaware, Airtel Thanks benefits include a free subscription to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition (except for the Rs 699 plan) along with a free Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream Premium access, Shaw Academy classes for 1-year, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transaction, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

These are three prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel under Rs 1000 that come with access to major OTT benefits in India. You can also find plans from Vodafone Idea and Jio under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits.