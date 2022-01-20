Broadband Plans You Need if You Are OTT Content Lover

OTT platforms have been on a constant rise ever since the pandemic arrived as many users opted for streaming services as a mode of leisure. Broadband service providers took the opportunity and have been providing plans that offer access to various OTT or Over-The-Top platforms. One of the key players in the OTT industry is Disney+ Hotstar which offers a ton of content for users from every age group. The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across India offer broadband plans that come bundled with the Disney+ Hotstar platform. We have curated a list of a few broadband plans from multiple ISPs that provide access to Disney+ Hotstar along with other benefits.

Broadband Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

The first plan on the list is from Jio. JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 per month. This popular plan from the telco has a FUP limit set on the plan of 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. The plan also comes with access to 14 OTT platforms which includes access to Disney+ Hotstar.

The next on the list are two plans offered by the government-owned telco BSNL. With its Bharat Fibre broadband services, the company offers “Super Star-2” and “Fibre Premium” plans that provide 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The “Super Star-2” plan comes at a price tag of Rs 949 for a month whereas the “Fibre Premium” costs Rs 999 per month. The data limit set on the “Super Star-2” plan is 2000GB beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. While on the “Fibre Premium” plan a data limit of 3300GB is levied. Both of the mentioned monthly broadband plans from BSNL come with access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack at no additional cost.

The next plan on the list falls in the similar price segment but provides better data benefits. Airtel via its Airtel Xstream Fibre connection provides a broadband plan that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price of Rs 999. This bestselling plan from the company comes with a FUP limit of 3333GB or 3.3TB per month. The telco offers multiple Airtel Thanks Benefits with the plan which includes a subscription to a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan worth Rs 899.

Talking about a much high-end plan, the 1 Gbps plan from Jio is worth mentioning. JioFiber offers a 1 Gbps broadband plan at a price tag of Rs 3,999 a month. FUP data levied on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB and the plan offers a symmetrical download and upload speed of 1 Gbps. This plan under JioFiber comes with access to around 16 OTT platforms which includes the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Jio also provides a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its 1 Gbps plan.

Another plan worth mentioning that offers high-speed connectivity is from Airtel. Airtel also provides a 1 Gbps broadband plan via Airtel Xstream Fibre that comes at an identical price tag as Jio of Rs 3,999. The plan from Airtel has a data limit of 3333GB or 3.3TB after which the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps until the next billing cycle. The plan from Airtel offers access to a few OTT platforms which also includes the subscription to a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Super Plan.