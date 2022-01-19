iPhone 14 Might Become the First Series to Get This

There have been multiple rumours already about the next flagship smartphone series from Apple. iPhone 14 series of smartphones from the company is expected to arrive in the latter half of 2022 and is expected to comprise of four models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rumours suggest that the manufacturer will be dropping its ‘mini’ model from the lineup after the unsuccessful iPhone 13 mini. Now the latest report suggests that, in a first, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might arrive with an increased storage option of up to 256GB instead of 128GB for the starting model.

Rumours Around iPhone 14 Lineup

According to a recent report from MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu has revealed some new intel on the upcoming iPhone 14 series. To recall, iPhone 13 series consisted of two Pro models in the lineup which were distinguished from the vanilla and the mini model via the camera specs as well as storage options. As far as the camera specs of the devices were considered, all the four devices featured 12MP primary sensors, however, the non-Pro models in the iPhone 13 series lacked telephoto, optical zoom and LiDAR scanner. Moreover, in the iPhone 13 lineup, only the Pro and Pro Max models had 6GB of RAM.

But now it has been reported that all the smartphones in iPhone 14 series will feature 6GB of RAM which raises the question that which feature will differentiate Pro models from the non-Pro models. According to Jeff Pu, the upcoming Apple iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models are guaranteed to receive additional onboard storage and both handsets will feature 256GB of storage space in the starting variant, unlike iPhone 13 Pro models which had 128GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it has already been reported that in the upcoming iPhone 14 series all four models will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate support on the display unlike the iPhone 13 series that has only two models – iPhone Pro and Pro MAX that feature 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is also speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 48MP camera. All these speculations surrounding the device has definitely increased the hype for the upcoming flagship iPhone 14 Series from Apple.