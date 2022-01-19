Spectra, One Broadband Move Up in Netflix ISP Speed Index in India

The ISP Speed Index report from Netflix has witnessed a few changes in the leader board as a couple of broadband companies have moved their place up. The ISP speed index report from Netflix for the month of December is live and there are a few changes this time as compared to the previous month. Spectra and One Broadband have been able to make their way to the top of the leader board. For those unaware, Netflix collects speed data of all the IPSs and shares it with the users for them to make an aware choice while opting for a service.

ISP Speed Index Report

Choosing an ISP from the top of the leader board can be beneficial for the users as it enhances their overall streaming experience. The Speed Index report for the month of November featured a total of 9 ISPs in the top category which included Jio Giga Fiber, 7 Star Digital, Airtel, Alliance Broadband, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), D-VoIS, Excitel Broadband, Hathway, and Tata Sky Broadband.

The report released for the month of December, however, marks the addition of two new service providers – Spectra and One Broadband in the top category. The top category ISPs provide on an average 3.6 Mbps of internet speed and for the month of December, it includes 11 ISPs – Jio Giga Fiber, 7 Star Digital, Airtel, Alliance Broadband, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), D-VoIS, Excitel Broadband, Hathway, and Tata Sky Broadband, Spectra and One Broadband.

Spectra and One Broadband both were included in the second-ranked list of ISPs last month which offer on an average 3.4 Mbps of internet speed. The second rank list for the month of December includes three ISPs – GTPL, Syscon Infoway and You Broadband. The next in the line is ISPs with 3.2 Mbps of average speed that consists of BSNL and Tikona. The government-owned service provider MTNL managed to be at the bottom of the list with an average speed of 2.8 Mbps.

The growth of Spectra can be credited to its efficient performance in six major cities across India where it offers broadband connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. On the other hand, One Broadband has been providing high-speed internet connectivity in select cities of India.