Tikona Broadband Is Offering Three 40 Mbps Speed Plans to Users

Tikona is one of the top broadband service providers in India and offers its services across 25 cities in the country. The operator offers multiple broadband plans for its users at an affordable price range and provides seamless connectivity along with great customer care support. The company offers a variety of plans with different validity to suit the needs of its customers. The most common broadband plans in India are affordable options, and Tikona offers 40 Mbps speed plans that come with different validity periods. These plans are suitable for multiple uses such as work from home, online learning, entertainment and more. Mentioned below are three 40 Mbps plans offered by Tikona, along with the plan details.

The 40 Mbps Plans from Tikona

The first 40 Mbps plan offered by the ISP comes at a price tag of Rs 499 and is available for a three-month period. The plan from Tikona offers truly unlimited data and no FUP is levied. The total subscription amount of the plan is Rs 2,365. The subscription amount includes plan rental, installation charges of Rs 500 and applicable GST.

The next 40 Mbps plan from Tikona has the same price tag of Rs 499 but comes for a six-month validity period. The total subscription amount of the plan is Rs 3,533 which includes plan rental, installation charges of Rs 500 and applicable GST, however, no installation charges are applicable on the plan. The pack also comes with truly unlimited data.

The last plan from Tikona also has a rental charge of Rs 499 and offers a 12-month subscription. The subscription amount of this plan is Rs 7,066. This plan also comes with zero installation charges and offers truly unlimited data.

Moreover, all the mentioned plans from Tikona offer upload speeds of 2 Mbps to 8 Mbps which is updated periodically.

In comparison, one of the leading service providers in India, Airtel offers a ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.