Vivo Y33s 5G Launched with Dimensity 700 Chipset, Dual Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new device called Vivo Y33s 5G in China. The handset has been launched without any major announcement and is a 5G variant of the Vivo Y33s 4G launched in India last year. The device comes with a MediaTek processor and has an LCD display along with dual cameras at the back. The company hasn’t revealed any intel about the availability of the new Vivo Y33s 5G in other global markets including India.

Vivo Y33s 5G Specification

The newly launched Vivo Y33s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The onboard storage of the device is 128Gb expandable via a microSD card.

As far as the camera module is considered, Vivo Y33s 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, an 8MP selfie camera is housed in the waterdrop notch placed centrally. The smartphone has a polycarbonate back and a plastic frame.

The latest handset from Vivo runs on Android 12-based Origin Ocean and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C cable. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm port and the fingerprint scanner is embedded on the power button.

Vivo Y33s 5G Price

The new Vivo Y33s 5G has been launched with three storage configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at CNY 1,299 which is roughly around Rs 15,500. The secondary model of the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at CNY 1,399 which is somewhere about Rs 16,500. Lastly, the top=of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage comes with a price tag of CNY 1,599 which is nearly Rs 19,100. Vivo Y33s 5G is available in Black, Nebula Blue, and Snow Dawn colour options.