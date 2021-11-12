One Broadband 150 Mbps Plan Is Quite Expensive

One Broadband is one of the many private internet service providers (ISPs) which is looking to solve internet demand needs in India. The ISP is a regional player at the moment and offers services in select cities of India. In Mumbai, the company offers three prepaid fiber broadband plans. These plans come with 15 Mbps, 25 Mbps, and 150 Mbps speeds. Today, we will be focusing on the 150 Mbps broadband plan from the company and see whether it is worth it or not.

One Broadband 150 Mbps Plan Details

One Broadband offers its 150 Mbps plan for at least a quarter. Users can also get it for a half-yearly (six months) or a yearly (12 months) subscription. There’s no monthly 150 Mbps plan offered, which is sort of unfair to a person who wants to test the company’s services before committing for the long-term.

The good thing is this plan is available with unlimited data; at least, that’s what the website of the company says. There’s no mention of a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on monthly data consumption.

The quarterly 150 Mbps broadband plan from One Broadband comes for Rs 4,347, while the six months and 12 months plans come for Rs 8,394 and Rs 14,388, respectively. Note that the GST will be charged extra on top of these plans.

If you are getting a new connection, then this is not all that you will have to pay to the company. There is also an installation charge of Rs 1,000 along with another Rs 1,000 for the router provided. The taxes applicable will be extra on top of this.

There are multiple ISPs present in the market that offer their high-speed 150 Mbps or 200 Mbps plans well under Rs 1,000. In fact, some companies also offer over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well. Thus if you are considering One Broadband’s 150 Mbps plan, our suggestion would be to keep looking.