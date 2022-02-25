India’s 6G Technology Implementation Strategy Under ITU Deliberation

The UN-backed forum, International Telecommunication Union or ITU has been considering India’s vision and views on implementing technologies for sixth-generation or 6G and might even make a decision on it by mid-2022. The views proposed by the national standard body, if get accepted, would help India lead the path of ground-breaking 6G technology.

India Could Enable the Ground-breaking 6G Technology

TSDSI which is an industry-led not for profit organization recognized by the Department of telecommunications or DoT as the National Telecom Standards Development Organization (SDO) last year submitted a vision document and suggestions to the forum responsible for enabling the sixth-gen technologies – ITU. According to a statement from Satish Jamadagni who is vice chairman at TSDSI and head at Jio standards, TSDSI has been deliberating on 6G in working groups and has been able to consolidate the vision from India as well as the set of technologies that will act as an enabler.

He further added that the complete vision of the country on enabling 6G and what it should be has been incorporated in the ITU documents. He informed that ITU is most likely going to give a verdict based on its views by the July of 2022 as a part of International Mobile Telecommunications or IMT-2030 requirements. On the other hand, the Geneva-based union is targeting 2030 for deliberating on 6G after which 3GPP or the third-generation partnership project can work on creating standards.

India’s standards body TSDSI has commenced deliberating on 6G from the starting of 2020 and has planned a comprehensive strategy that includes the research being done in India itself to support the technologies required for enabling 6G while being in a harmony with the global standard bodies. TSDSI with the support of private telecom operators, technology vendors and chipset makers aim at enabling the next-gen technology that can help bridge the digital divide in the country as well as form a ubiquitous mobile connected society.

It is to be noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently created a 6G technology innovation group which is dedicated to creating a plan of action for Research and Development (R&D) and also for the technology. This innovation group is also a source through which DoT is asking for stakeholders and partners to identify technologies that are under development in India and can become a part of 6G. These will be further pushed for R&D grants.