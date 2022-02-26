WhatsApp Testing “Links to Join Calls” Feature for the Platform

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

However, this update is still under testing and users cannot create call links as of now according to the report. This feature is a bit different from the one which is available on Messenger as users need to have a WhatsApp account to join the call unlike the former where anyone can join with the link.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp will soon make it easier for people to join calls by using call links.
  • Call hosts on the platform will be able to generate links within their contact lists.
  • Users who receive the invite link for the WhatsApp calls must create an account.

Follow Us

WhatsApp Update

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp constantly keeps bringing updates on the app to enhance the user experience. Now in a new development, WhatsApp is reportedly testing out a brand-new feature that would allow users to create links to join calls on the messaging app. This would allow ease of joining calls on the platform. Earlier, WhatsApp had released an update that allowed the users to join a call even if it had already started. With the new update, the host will be able to create links to invite other contacts on the WhatsApp call.

Details on the New Feature

The report comes in from Wabetainfo according to which WhatsApp will soon make it easier for people to join calls by using call links. It states that call hosts on the platform will be able to generate links within their contact lists and share them to invite anyone. It is to be noted, that the users who receive the invite link for the WhatsApp calls must create an account on the app as well because WhatsApp calls are secured by end-to-end encryption.

However, this update is still under testing and users cannot create call links as of now according to the report. This feature is a bit different from the one which is available on Messenger as users need to have a WhatsApp account to join the call unlike the former where anyone can join with the link.

Apart from this, the meta owned platform also released a new update recently for its voice message feature and has also brought in a new UI. This new interface has been launched for iOS users on the beta version of the platform. Moreover, the recent new update introduced by WhatsApp now provides the users with the ability to play the voice messages in the background. This feature has been launched for iPhone and iPad users exclusively and it is yet to be seen when WhatsApp brings this feature on Android and Web versions of its platform.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

WhatsApp Testing “Links to Join Calls” Feature for the Platform

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments