WhatsApp Testing “Links to Join Calls” Feature for the Platform

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp constantly keeps bringing updates on the app to enhance the user experience. Now in a new development, WhatsApp is reportedly testing out a brand-new feature that would allow users to create links to join calls on the messaging app. This would allow ease of joining calls on the platform. Earlier, WhatsApp had released an update that allowed the users to join a call even if it had already started. With the new update, the host will be able to create links to invite other contacts on the WhatsApp call.

Details on the New Feature

The report comes in from Wabetainfo according to which WhatsApp will soon make it easier for people to join calls by using call links. It states that call hosts on the platform will be able to generate links within their contact lists and share them to invite anyone. It is to be noted, that the users who receive the invite link for the WhatsApp calls must create an account on the app as well because WhatsApp calls are secured by end-to-end encryption.

However, this update is still under testing and users cannot create call links as of now according to the report. This feature is a bit different from the one which is available on Messenger as users need to have a WhatsApp account to join the call unlike the former where anyone can join with the link.

Apart from this, the meta owned platform also released a new update recently for its voice message feature and has also brought in a new UI. This new interface has been launched for iOS users on the beta version of the platform. Moreover, the recent new update introduced by WhatsApp now provides the users with the ability to play the voice messages in the background. This feature has been launched for iPhone and iPad users exclusively and it is yet to be seen when WhatsApp brings this feature on Android and Web versions of its platform.