Poco M4 Pro 4G Teased by the Brand, Specs Revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand Poco has started releasing teasers for its upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone. The device is all set to debut at the upcoming MWC 2022 event scheduled for February 28. Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S launched earlier this month in India. Moreover, just last week, the brand also unveiled its Poco M4 Pro 5G as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G.

The company has already started rolling out teasers for the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G and has promised to reveal more specifications of the device tomorrow. The device is expected to arrive with an AMOLED display and it will be the first device in the M series to come with an AMOLED display. No information is available as of now regarding the pricing details of the device.

Specification Details for Poco M4 Pro 4G

Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to come with a display featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device could operate on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. In addition to this, speculations suggest that the device might feature MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood paired up with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. It is also speculated that the device might come with two storage options which will be 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage.

As far as the camera specs of the device are considered, Poco M4 Pro 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to sport a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.