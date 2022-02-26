BSNL 150 Mbps Broadband Plan Is One of the Best in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan to the users. Looking at the benefits of the plan, it is hard to say that it isn’t one of the best. The state-run telecom company has started losing its fixed-line services market share to the private internet service providers including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But, it is still one of the biggest players in the market.

If you are looking for a 150 Mbps broadband plan, many would suggest you go with the plan offered by JioFiber. While it is a good deal, you should also check out BSNL’s 150 Mbps fiber broadband plan. Further, there’s a chance that in your area, JioFiber might not be available, but BSNL Bharat Fibre might be. So, here’s what you should know about the 150 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL.

BSNL 150 Mbps Broadband Plan Details

The 150 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL comes with 2TB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. With this plan, users get 10 Mbps of speed once the FUP data is consumed. Further, BSNL offers a free landline connection without any additional cost with unlimited voice calling.

But this is not all. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included as well. These OTT benefits bring users’ subscriptions to some of the major platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV.

Further, users get a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill if they are buying a new connection. These benefits for this price makes it a valuable deal for the consumers. There are more private ISPs that offer 150 Mbps speed plans to the users. But the thing with most of the ISPs is that they are not present everywhere in India. However, BSNL has a big fiber network across India and a customer care team that’s super responsive. Thus, overall, BSNL’s 150 Mbps plan is one of the best investments you can make today if you are looking for a high-speed plan.