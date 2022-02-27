Jio vs Airtel Postpaid Plans Under Rs 1000 With OTT Benefits

If you are looking to opt for a postpaid plan, telecom operators provide a number of postpaid plans that offer a variety of benefits. However, it might get a bit tricky with postpaid plans when it comes to the budget. Users need plans that not only come with a reasonable price tag but also provide additional benefits such as OTT platforms. Mentioned below are the postpaid plans provided by the two leading private players – Jio and Airtel that costs less than Rs 1,000 and offers OTT access.

Jio

Jio provides multiple plans that cost less than Rs 1,000. Almost all of the plans provided by the telco comes with an OTT subscription, whether it is cheap or expensive. For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers a data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Next is a Rs 599 postpaid plan offered by the telco. For Rs 599 users get a total of 100GB data along with 200GB of rollover data. After the consumption of 100GB, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan provides one additional SIM card and offers unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day.

One of the most reasonable plans from the telco comes at the price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The last on the list is the most expensive family postpaid from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 999. Jio offers up to three additional SIM cards with its Rs 999 plan. The plan offers a total of 200GB data and allows data rollover of 500GB. After the completion of 200GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. All the mentioned plans offer a subscription to Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Moreover, the Amazon Prime Video bundled with the plans comes with a yearly subscription.

Airtel

Airtel postpaid plans are one of the country’s most efficient networks and reach the remotest corner of India. The telco offers two plans under Rs 1,000 that provide an OTT subscription. The first plan on the list is Infinity Family Plan 499 which happens to be the bestseller as well. At a price tag of Rs 499, Airtel offers 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls including local, STD and roaming. Users get 1 regular SIM with this plan as well along with 100 SMS per day. This is also a platinum pack and thus users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

The other plan on the list is Family Infinity 999 Plan offered by Airtel. At a cost of Rs 999 users can get 150GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards with this plan are the same as the Infinity Family Plan 499.