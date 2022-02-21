Jio and Vi Offer These Postpaid Plans With Netflix

The telecom operators in the country offer both prepaid plans and postpaid plans for their users across the country. While the prepaid plans help keep your budget in check, the postpaid plan comes with added benefits and bundled subscriptions one cannot overlook. One such benefit that is offered by some operators is the subscription to Netflix. Netflix is one of the globally leading OTT platforms that offers a ton of content ensuring entertainment for all. Mentioned below are the postpaid plans from Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea or Vi that come bundled up with a subscription to Netflix.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers Netflix subscription with almost all of its postpaid plans whether it is cheap or expensive. For Rs 399, Jio offers a total of 75GB data per month after which users can access the internet at Rs 10/GB. The pack offers a data rollover of 200GB as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Next is a Rs 599 postpaid plan offered by the telco. For Rs 599 users get a total of 100GB data along with 200GB of rollover data. After the consumption of 100GB, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan provides one additional SIM card and offers unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day.

One of the most reasonable plans from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The most expensive family postpaid pack from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 999. Jio offers up to three additional SIM cards with its Rs 999 plan. The plan offers a total of 200GB data and allows data rollover of 500GB. After the completion of 200GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The most high-end postpaid plan offered by Jio is an individual user pack. For a price tag of Rs 1,499, Jio provides a postpaid plan that comes with a total of 300GB data along with 500GB of rollover data. After the consumption of 300GB, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well.

All the plans mentioned above come with access to multiple OTT platforms including Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers individual and family postpaid plans separately and provides Netflix subscriptions only with its RedX plans. The first plan is available for individual users and is available at a price tag of Rs 1,099 per month. The second RedX plan offered by Vi is available for 3 family members meaning the benefits of the plan can be enjoyed by 3 family members under one price tag. The cost of this plan is Rs 1,699 per month. Last on the list is the Rs 2,299 RedX plan which can be purchased to connect five family members with one postpaid plan.

Talking about the benefits of the RedX plans which is the most attractive aspect of these plans, the plans come with truly unlimited high-speed data which means that no extra charges will be levied until the RedX plan is activated. Moreover, the plans also offer unlimited calling during the period where the RedX plan is activated.

All three plans under RedX also come with additional benefits including access to major OTT platforms. Users can get access to Netflix on TV and mobile worth Rs 5,988 every year with these plans, however, under the 2 family plans, access to Netflix is only available for the primary users. Users also get a subscription to 1-year membership of Amazon Prime Video worth Rs 1,499. Users also get access to one-year mobile Disney+ Hotstar access at no added cost.