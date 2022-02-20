Motorola Smartphone Spotted at 3C Certification Could Join the Edge X30 Lineup

Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola was the first brand to introduce Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with its Motorola Edge X30 handset launched in December. The device hasn’t been as successful as its rivals such as Xiaomi, Realme and Huawei have been offering better smartphones in the same price segment. However, the pricing of the Edge X30 gave it a little edge over other brands as it is apt for users who are looking to save a little while purchasing a premium smartphone.

A New Device Spotted at 3C Certification

With the launch of the Motorola Edge X30, it was being speculated that it will be the only flagship device to be introduced this year by the company. However, things are looking different, as a new listing at the 3C certification site suggests that a new model from Motorola has been certified for electronics safety and it could also be an addition to the Edge X30 series of smartphones. The report comes in from ITHome, which states that a new device from Motorola has been spotted with the model number XT2201-6.

The listing suggests that the device features a 68W fast wired charging, a technology that is currently offered with Motorola Edge X30 exclusively. Moreover, the Edge X30 device launched in December had the same model number code of XT2201. All the information hints towards the fact that the device spotted at the 3C site could actually be Motorola Edge X30 Ultra. Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding an ultra-model of the series, there have been multiple rumours regarding a new Motorola Frontier smartphone which could be rebranded as Motorola Edge X30 Ultra.

Motorola Frontier Specs

It is expected that Motorola Frontier will come with a display featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 support. According to some reports the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 chipset which is being speculated as an upgraded version of the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Motorola Frontier is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which renders suggest will be headlined by a 194MP primary lens. The other cameras will include a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front of the device will have a 60MP selfie snapper. Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery.