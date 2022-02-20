Oppo Pad Key Specifications Surface Ahead of the Rumoured Launch

Oppo has been working on its Oppo Pad and it is expected that the device could debut at the same event where the brand is launching its flagship Find X5 series of smartphones that will feature Find X5, Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite devices. Oppo Pad is the first-ever tablet that will be launched by the company. There have been rumours surrounding the much-awaited Oppo Pad tablet in the past and the device has been spotted at several certifications sites as well. Now, new reports have surfaced that provide intel on the specifications of the upcoming Oppo tablet.

Specification Details of Oppo Pad

The information has been leaked by known tipster Digital Chat Station, according to which, the upcoming Oppo tablet will come with a 10.95-inch LCD display that will deliver a resolution of 2560x1600pixels. The display will also have support for 0-bit colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The onboard storage on the device is expected to be 256GB.

In addition to this, it was revealed via 3C listing that Oppo Pad could feature a 33W fast charging support. The device is expected to be backed by an 8630mAh battery. Talking about the camera specification of the device, the upcoming tablet from Oppo could feature a 13MP camera at the back along with an 8MP on the front for selfies and video calls.

Earlier the upcoming Oppo Pad was also spotted at Geekbench and the listing revealed the device’s Geekbench score along with some major specification details. The first-ever tablet from Oppo received 4582 points in the single-core test and 12259 points in the multi-core test at Geekbench. The listing also revealed that the upcoming Oppo Pad could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to have up to 3.19GHz frequency paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The listing had also confirmed that the Oppo Tab will have a 6GB RAM variant and other storage options can be expected too. The device will operate on Android 11 OS out of the box.