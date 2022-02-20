Vi MiFi Gets Design Refresh, Offering 90GB of Data for Rs 499

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought in a fresh design for the Vi MiFi for users. For the unaware, Vi MiFi is a portable Wi-Fi hotspot device much like the JioFi that Reliance Jio used to offer. You can carry it anywhere as it can easily fit inside your pant’s pocket or in the bag pack. The telco said that you could connect up to 10 devices easily with this gadget. It is sleek in shape and very light in weight. The device can support up to a maximum throughput of 150 Mbps. Not that India’s 4G networks would deliver such a speed, but it’s comfortable to know that this gadget can. You can charge it again and again, so there are no worries about battery replacement costs. The Vi MiFi comes with a 2700mAh battery and is surely going to last quite long on each charge that users do.

Vi MiFi Plans Users Should Know About

Vi offers select postpaid plans with the Vi MiFi. You cannot purchase a traditional unlimited prepaid plan from the company for getting data with the Vi MiFi.

There are two plans that you can purchase from. The first plan comes for Rs 399, and it will come with 50GB of data and 200GB of data rollover facility. After consuming the data offered by the plan, users can also pay Rs 20 per gigabyte (GB) of data they consume on the go.

Then, there’s also a Rs 499 plan which offers 90GB of data with the same data rollover facility as of the Rs 399 plan. With this plan too, after consuming the data offered by the plan, users can get each GB of data for Rs 20.

Vi MiFi Price in India

Note that for purchasing the Vi MiFi, users will have to pay Rs 2,000. This amount also includes all the taxes. It will be a one-time non-refundable cost of purchasing the device.

The company is selling it through select retail stores in India in regions such as Bangalore, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Rajkot, Kochi, and Baroda.

Also, users must get a new Vi postpaid SIM to insert in the Vi MiFi so that it can connect with a 4G network. The device won’t be able to support 5G networks when they come out. It is very easy to set up the network and connects devices with the Wi-Fi network generated by Vi MiFi. You can also get the device from the company’s website.