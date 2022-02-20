BSNL Prepaid Plans Suitable for Secondary SIM

The state-run telecom operator BSNL offers plans much cheaper to private telecom service providers. The benefits and validity of BSNL prepaid plans are often higher than their private counterparts. One such speciality is BSNL validity extension recharge plans. These are suitable for people who do not use BSNL as their primary number but would like to keep their BSNL number active. Although their primary offering is validity extension, they may also come with a host of benefits like unlimited voice calls, data, etc. The only challenge would be the plan availability in your telecom circle, as BSNL prepaid plans vary according to the region. Here are a few selected affordable BSNL prepaid plans that you can choose to keep your second number’s active.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Secondary SIM

Spending Rs 22 for a prepaid plan that extends for 90 days is a great deal. BSNL offers one such voice voucher, under which all local and STD voice calls in the home licensed service area (LSA) cost Rs 30 paisa per minute. The special tariff vouchers that come at Rs 75 and Rs 94 offer validity for 50 days and 75 days. While the special tariff voucher at Rs 75 offer 2GB free data for 50 days, BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 94 offers 3GB data for 75 days. Both the plans come with 100 minutes of free voice in the home LSA and national roaming.

BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 88 is another offering that you may consider. With a validity of 90 days, BSNL Rs 88 plan offers local/STD calls at 0.8 paise/second. If you require a data backup in your secondary number for emergency use, you may consider recharging your BSNL number with Rs 198 data plan. The BSNL plan at Rs 198 offers 2GB/day data for 50 calendar days, post which the speed will get reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Premium Per Second and Per Minute Plans of Rs 106 and Rs 107 are the other two prepaid plans with 84 days validity. Both plans offer 100 Minutes free call any net in Home LSA and national roaming, including MTNL network and 3GB data for 84 days. The difference between the duo is the pulse rate. For billing purposes, BSNL Rs 106 plan calculates calls in seconds, whereas in Rs 107 plan, the measure of call duration is in minutes.