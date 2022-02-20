BSNL Prepaid Plans Suitable for Secondary SIM

Reported by Ria Lakshman 1

BSNL provides several affordable prepaid plans below Rs 200 with longer validity. Such plans can help subscribers maintain the validity of their second number without spending much. Here are such affordable BSNL plans you may consider.

Highlights

  • Spending Rs 22 for a prepaid plan that extends for 90 days is a great deal. BSNL offers one such voice voucher, under which all local and STD voice calls in the home licensed service area (LSA) cost Rs 30 paisa per minute.
  • BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 88 is another offering that you may consider.
  • BSNL Premium Per Second and Per Minute Plans of Rs 106 and Rs 107 are the other two prepaid plans with 84 days validity.

Follow Us

BSNL

The state-run telecom operator BSNL offers plans much cheaper to private telecom service providers. The benefits and validity of BSNL prepaid plans are often higher than their private counterparts. One such speciality is BSNL validity extension recharge plans. These are suitable for people who do not use BSNL as their primary number but would like to keep their BSNL number active. Although their primary offering is validity extension, they may also come with a host of benefits like unlimited voice calls, data, etc. The only challenge would be the plan availability in your telecom circle, as BSNL prepaid plans vary according to the region. Here are a few selected affordable BSNL prepaid plans that you can choose to keep your second number’s active.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Secondary SIM

Spending Rs 22 for a prepaid plan that extends for 90 days is a great deal. BSNL offers one such voice voucher, under which all local and STD voice calls in the home licensed service area (LSA) cost Rs 30 paisa per minute. The special tariff vouchers that come at Rs 75 and Rs 94 offer validity for 50 days and 75 days. While the special tariff voucher at Rs 75 offer 2GB free data for 50 days, BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 94 offers 3GB data for 75 days. Both the plans come with 100 minutes of free voice in the home LSA and national roaming.

BSNL prepaid plan at Rs 88 is another offering that you may consider. With a validity of 90 days, BSNL Rs 88 plan offers local/STD calls at 0.8 paise/second. If you require a data backup in your secondary number for emergency use, you may consider recharging your BSNL number with Rs 198 data plan. The BSNL plan at Rs 198 offers 2GB/day data for 50 calendar days, post which the speed will get reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Premium Per Second and Per Minute Plans of Rs 106 and Rs 107 are the other two prepaid plans with 84 days validity. Both plans offer 100 Minutes free call any net in Home LSA and national roaming, including MTNL network and 3GB data for 84 days. The difference between the duo is the pulse rate. For billing purposes, BSNL Rs 106 plan calculates calls in seconds, whereas in Rs 107 plan, the measure of call duration is in minutes.

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

BSNL Prepaid Plans Suitable for Secondary SIM

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments