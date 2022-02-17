Jio, Airtel, Vi Postpaid Plans You Must Know About

If you are looking to switch to a postpaid subscription, the telecom operators in India offer a variety of postpaid plans along with popular prepaid plans. Postpaid plans offered by telcos range from very cheap prices to expensive price tags with amazing benefits. Further, users can get family connections at just one price tag as well as individual connections. However, there are some postpaid plans offered by the telcos that come at reasonable price tags and offer adequate benefits. Mentioned below are such postpaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi in the mid-price range along with the pack details that you must know about.

Jio

Jio offers a number of postpaid plans for both individual and family users. One of the most reasonable plans from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Rs 799 plan from Jio comes with access to multiple OTT platforms including Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

When it comes to family postpaid plans from Jio, the main subscriber has the free will to add new/existing postpaid Jio customers as members to their family plan at their own discretion using the MyJio app. Moreover, the family member will get entitlements out of the allocations as decided by the primary subscriber.

Airtel

While the most expensive pack from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 1,599, the telco also offers a mid-range plan called Family Infinity 999 Plan. This plan from Airtel comes at a cost of Rs 999 and users get 150 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The plan also comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which include Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers individual and family postpaid plans separately. One of the most moderate postpaid plans offered by the telco is Rs 699 plan. Rs 699 Plan from Vi offers truly unlimited data along with 100 SMS/month. The plan comes with multiple added benefits such as 1-year membership to Amazon Prime (Video, Music & Shopping), worth Rs. 1499, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1-year, worth Rs 499 and subscription to Vi Movies and TV.

On the other hand, when it comes to the family postpaid plans, Vi has several packs to offer. The high-end family plan from Vi costs Rs 2,299 and is also a RedX plan. However, users can check out the Rs 1,699 plan as well. Rs 1,699 plan from Vi is also a RedX plan and offers truly unlimited data. The plan offers connectivity for 3 family members and the primary as well as secondary connections receive unlimited data and voice calls along with 3000 SMS/month.

As far as benefits are considered, RedX plans offer access to a yearlong subscription to Netflix on TV and Mobile at no additional cost. The plans also offer a subscription to one year of Amazon Prime worth Rs 1,499 as well as a Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the RedX plans also offer Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost.