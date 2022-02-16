Apple Gearing Up for Launches, Likely to Debut M2 Chipset in 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to debut its M2 Apple silicon processor in 13-inch MacBook Pro next month. The upcoming Apple MacBook Pro is likely to come in the same design as the current variants, along with the Touch Bar. However, the 14-inch and 16-inch variants may not feature the notch or a ProMotion display.

In the report published by MacRumors, sources have claimed that the upcoming base model MacBook Pro will comprise the same number of CPU cores as the M1 processor, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance besides the new M2 chipset.

According to a French publication Consomac, three Apple Mac PCs are registered on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, one of which could be the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple products appear on EEC websites usually one to three months ahead of the launch, hinting that the launch is nearby.

Another anticipation for next month from Apple is the launch of the 5th generation Apple iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, centre stage support and 5G for cellular models. Fifth-generation Apple iPad Air too will come with the existing design, including its rear camera.

In addition, Apple may also release iPhone SE 3 with the new chipset 5nm A15 Bionic. The new iPhone will have support for 5G networks. The phone is likely to come with the same price tag as the iPhone SE (2020), released in China and worldwide at $399. iPhone SE 3 will have also been expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

Apple Planning Significant Feature Changes in iPhone 14

Meanwhile, another report by The Sun claimed that Apple is plotting the launch event of iPhone 14 series phones on September 13 and 14, 2022. The report claimed that iPhone 14 series would come in four variants – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There will be no mini models for iPhone 14, the article said.

While Apple did not bring any significant changes in the iPhone 13 model released in 2021, the world can expect serious changes in the iPhone 14 series. One claim is that the series will come packed with 6GB RAM, besides flaunting a 48MP rear camera. The report said that all models are anticipated to provide support for the 5G network, and the prices are likely to start at Rs 80,000 in India.