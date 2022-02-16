OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Timeline Surfaces, Might Go Live Via Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to debut in India somewhere during mid-March and it is speculated that the brand may launch it on either March 15 or March 16. Moreover, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro might go live in India via Amazon somewhere around Holi in March.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro as its flagship device in China and since then rumours of the handset arriving in India have been plenty. Even though the exact date for the launch of the device is unknown, a new leak suggests an expected timeline for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India along with its availability. Moreover, multiple reports in the past have emerged suggesting specification details for the smartphone in India. Let’s find out more.

New Details on OnePlus 10 Pro

The recent leak has been shared by known tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91mobiles, according to which the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to debut in India somewhere during mid-March and it is speculated that the brand may launch it on either March 15 or March 16. Moreover, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro might go live in India via Amazon somewhere around Holi in March. It is expected that OnePlus might announce the official launch date at the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone on February 17. Previously, the OnePlus 10 Pro was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.

