BSNL Best Voice Vouchers that Are Super Affordable

If you are looking for prepaid plans that are very budget-friendly, BSNL offers some of the cheapest packs that offer adequate benefits at reasonable price tags. When it comes to pricing, BSNL always has a slight edge over the private telcos and offers amazing calling and data benefits as well. In this article, we have listed some of the super affordable voice vouchers from BSNL that will fit right into your budget.

Affordable Voice Vouchers from BSNL

The first two plans on the list are quite the cheap options offered by telco. STV_49 plan from BSNL costs Rs 49 and offers free 100 minutes of voice calls along with a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 24 days. On the other hand, the STV_99 pack from BSNL offers basic unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 22 days at Rs 99. There is also a Voice_135 pack which provides 1440 minutes of voice call for a validity period of 24 days at Rs 135.

STV_118 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 118 and offers 0.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 26 days. STV_147 pack from the telco, on the other hand, provides a total of 10GB data along with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes for a validity period of 30 days at Rs 147.

BSNL also offers an STV_185 plan that provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days at Rs 185. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes. Voice_187 pack from the telco, however, provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days as well but offers 2GB data per day for Rs 187.

The state-owned telco also provides budget prepaid plans with OTT benefits. STV_247 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 247 ad offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 30 days. The plan also offers a total of 50GB of data and comes with access to BSNL Tunes and EROS now entertainment services. STV_298 on the other hand offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days for Rs 298. The plan also offers 1GB data per day and comes with access to EROS now entertainment services for 56 days as well.