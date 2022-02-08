Netplus Broadband Amazing 50 Mbps Plan With Multiple OTT Benefits

Netplus Broadband is offering consumers an amazing 50 Mbps internet plan. The speciality of this plan is that it comes with unlimited data and also offers multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Further, the company is also offering long-term subscription benefits with the plan. Netplus Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP) available in areas such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It is a trustworthy ISP, so without wasting any more time, let’s check out the 50 Mbps plan we are talking about.

Netplus Broadband 50 Mbps Plan for Rs 609

While paying Rs 609 (exclusive of taxes) might seem like a lot to many for a 50 Mbps broadband plan, you should note that there aren’t many companies offering OTT benefits with their 50 Mbps plans. With this plan, users get 50 Mbps of download and upload speed along with unlimited data and unlimited calls via a fixed-line connection at no additional cost.

The plan includes three OTT benefits — ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, and Eros Now. If users decide to go for this plan for the long term, they will get an additional month of service for no extra cost.

Netplus Broadband is promising one month of free service if the user goes for the five months plan. Note that this is not the only 50 Mbps plan available to the users. There’s another 50 Mbps plan offered by Netplus Broadband for Rs 809 and with this plan, users get access to 10 OTT platforms.

The benefits remain the same in both the 50 Mbps broadband plans, but with the Rs 809 plan, the number of OTT subscriptions bundled increases to 10. The subscriptions of OTT platforms offered with the 809 plan include SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Voot Select, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, Gaana, Hungama Music, and EpicON. The data offered by both plans is unlimited.