Realme Book Prime Could Arrive in India as a Rebranded Version of Realme Book Enhanced Edition

The consumer electronics company based in China Realme is supposedly gearing up to expand its laptop market in India. As per the new developments, the brand could be launching Realme Book Prime in India which will be the latest addition to the Realme Book series. The company had launched Realme Book Enhanced Edition and also Realme Book Enhanced Air last month in China. Now a new report suggests that Realme Book Prime could be a rebranded version of one of these devices in India. Let’s find out more.

Realme Book Prime India Launch

As initially reported by 91mobiles, Realme is looking to launch its Realme Book Prime in India in the near future and the laptop could potentially be a rebranded version of Realme Book Enhanced Edition. According to the report, known tipster Mukul Sharma provided this intel and said that the launch of the device could take place in the next few months in India, probably by the end of April 2022. Moreover, the report also suggests that the brand could launch its Realme Book Prime in other Asian markets as well along with India.

Expected Specifications for Realme Book Prime

If the rumours are true and the upcoming Realme Book Prime in India is indeed the rebranded version of Realme Book Enhanced Edition then we can take a guess at the specifications of the device. Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China with a 14-inch 2K Full Vision display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400nits brightness. The device is powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation processor (Willow Cove architecture) which is built based on the 10nm SuperFin fabrication process. The processor comes with four cores and eight threads with a base turbo frequency of 3.2GHz and a high core frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

In addition to this, the laptop came with 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB fast PCIe SSD and the same can be expected for Realme Book Prime. The laptop could also arrive with a better TDP CPU with 35 and could offer an enhanced cooling system with a dual cooling fan. Realme Book Enhanced Edition is backed by a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Furthermore, Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 4,999 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 58,500 and the same price range can be expected for Realme Book Prime.