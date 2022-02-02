Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Launched in India with 11th-Gen Intel Core-i7

The consumer electronics company Asus has launched its Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) in India on Wednesday. The all-new laptop from the Taiwanese PC manufacturer comes with exciting features such as a 360-degree hinge design and an anti-glare HDR OLED display with touch support. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED is one of the premium offerings from the company and was initially launched in the US last year. Mentioned below are the pricing and specification details of the new Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED.

Specifications of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) operates on Windows 10 and can be updated to the new Windows 11. The laptop features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and offers 400 nits of peak brightness as well as a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Customers can choose from either Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 for the processor on the device. The device also features Intel Xe graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz frequency. Furthermore, the RAM is upgradable up to 48GB. The laptop also has two SSDs with up to 2TB of dual storage capacity.

The latest ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED comes with a MIL-STD 810H US military-grade build which the company claims will allow the laptop to survive extreme weather conditions. The device also features a full keyboard Asus NumberPad 2.0 LED-illuminated numeric keypad set above the touchpad. The device can be used in both tent and tablet modes using the hinge. Making the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED more unique, a 3DNR camera is installed which can reduce noise by up to 23% and offers good video quality in artificial and low-lighting conditions as well.

The latest laptop from Asus comes with a four-cell 66W battery that apparently offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device also features a fast charge, which according to the company can charge the device 0% to 60% in 39 minutes. Moreover, I/O ports on the new ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED include two Thunderbolt 4 as well as HDMI 2.0b ports.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) comes at a price tag of Rs 1,49,000 for the variant with an 11th-generation Intel Core-i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. The laptop has been made available for purchase starting from February 2, Wednesday and will be available at all the Asus Authorised Commercial PC Partners across the country.