How to Set Caller Tune in Vi in 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers users an option to set caller tune on their own. Both prepaid and postpaid customers can learn how to set caller tune in Vi as the service is available for everyone. For those who don’t understand, the caller tune is different from the ring tone. The ring tone is the music or the sound you hear when someone calls you, while the caller tune is the music that the person calling you hears before you pick up the call. Let’s see how a prepaid or a postpaid customer of Vi or Vodafone Idea can set caller tune.

Vi Caller Tune Setting Process

Vodafone Idea has a dedicated mobile app called “Vi Callertunes” that is available for both iOS and Android users. With the app, it becomes very easy for Vi customers to search and select the song they want to use as their caller tune. One of the best things about this mobile application is that it supports multiple languages, including Tamil, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri.

Further, Vodafone Idea users also get the option to set a caller tune directly through the Vi mobile app or the Caller Tune online store.

Here are the steps that you need to follow for setting a caller tune in Vi in 2022.

a) Either download the telco’s mobile app, Vi Callertunes app, or go to its dedicated online website for caller tunes. Login in by entering your mobile number and OTP (One Time Password).

b) You will get a list of caller tunes curated by Vi, which will include the trending tunes, latest releases, and more.

c) To check how a tune sounds, click on the ‘Play Button’.

d) Once you have decided which tune you want, you can tap or click on the ‘Set’ button for checking the price that comes with it. Vi offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly plans to subscribers.

e) There are also free caller tunes that are provided by Vi, which will tell the callers whether you are busy in a meeting or travelling or more.

f) The money will be deducted from your main balance if you are a prepaid subscriber or will be charged on the monthly bill if you are a postpaid user.