Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted at NBTC and FCC Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is going to be one of the next smartphones joining the portfolio of the company’s A-series smartphones. There have already been multiple reports of the device being spotted at certifications sites which hints towards an impending launch of the device. It is rumoured that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is going to be launched alongside Galaxy A73 and the speculated timeline for the launch is in the month of February or March. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted at NBTC and FCC certification sites ahead of the launch, which has revealed some major specs of the handset.

Details on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The listings of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G on the NBTC and FCC certification sites has provided technical intel on the device. The handset is going to feature 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and NFC. Moreover, the FCC listing suggests that the device will support 25W fast charging technology, and the charger will come with the box. It contradicts the previous spotting of the device at the 3C certifications site, which hinted at an upsetting 15W charging support for the device.

In addition to this, the device will be available in both single and dual SIM variants, and both have been spotted at certification sites as well. The dual SIM device featured the model number SM-A536E/DS, whereas the single SIM variant had the model number SM-A536E. The device was also previously spotted at BIS certification and Geekbench revealing multiple information of the specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC for the Indian version. Previous rumours have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup which could be headlined by a 48MP camera. The smartphone could also come with a 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.