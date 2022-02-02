Lenovo Leads the Global Notebook PC Market in 2021 as the Market Witnesses 19% Growth in Volume

According to the latest report, Lenovo has emerged as the leading notebook PC seller in 2021 when it comes to annual shipments. The market gained 19% in terms of volume on a year-over-year basis. As per the report around 268 million units were shipped in the year 2021. The notebook PCs witnessed a huge surge in commercial demand during the fourth quarter of 2021, however, the market also witnessed a 1% decline on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Global Notebook PC Market

The report comes in from Strategy Analytics according to which annual global notebook PC shipments in 2021 grew by a strong 19% because of the rising demand with the introduction of high-performance Windows 11 growth of DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) and huge holiday discounts for SMBs as well as consumers. According to the report, the manufacturers prioritized the production of notebook PCs to meet the hybrid demands of the consumers because of the ongoing pandemic. The report also warned about the supply chain restrictions as well as increased freight and production cost in the year 2022.

Talking about the performance of the manufacturing companies, in particular, Lenovo topped the leader board by shipping 16.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company managed to get hold of 24% of the market share and witnessed a 9% negative growth. While in the whole year, Lenovo managed to ship about 63.4 million units and was able to register a growth of 16% on a year-over-year basis while having a 24% market share.

Another leading manufacturer, HP was able to get hold of the second position as the company’s shipments reached 14.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021 and witnessed a negative growth of 4%. The company managed to ship 59 million units in 2021 and logged in 14% growth on a year-over-year basis with a 22% market share. Dell followed the suit by logging in a 14% growth in the fourth quarter as the company shipped 13.2 million units and had a 19% market share. Annually, the manufacturing company was able to ship 45.7 million units grabbing 17% of the market share and registering 29% annual growth.

One of the most prominent players in the market, Apple was able to get in fourth place with 6.6 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2021 registering an 11% growth and 10% market share. The company managed to ship 24.4 million units in the whole year with 26% growth and 9% market share. Consumer electronics manufacturer Acer was able to get on the fifth position in terms of shipment.