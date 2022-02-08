India’s own consumer electronics brand, Boat, has just launched its latest wireless headphones. The newly launched Boat Nirvana 751 ANC is the newest addition to the company’s Nirvana series of headphones. The newly launched device from the brand offers an immersive audio experience via the active noise cancellation mode. The device comes with a sturdy battery backup along with a bunch of features. Mentioned below are the specifications, price and availability details of the newly launched Boat Nirvana 751 ANC.

Specifications of Boat Nirvana 751 ANC

The newly launched wireless Bluetooth headphones – Boat Nirvana 751 ANC come equipped with massive 40mm drivers and are powered by Boat signature sound, offering an immersive audio experience with a boosted bass. The device offers connectivity for Bluetooth v5.0. The most attractive feature of the device is its hybrid active noise cancellation mode up to 33dB. The headphones also offer ambient mode for the users who want to be aware of the environment while enjoying their music.

The all-new Boat Nirvana 751 ANC comes with ASAP charge technology which allows for 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. Moreover, the device offers 65 hours of playback time without ANC and up to 54 hours of playback time with ANC enabled. The headphones also offer dual connectivity as users can enjoy wireless hassle-free audio with Bluetooth v5.0 as well as wired connectivity with AUX. Boat Nirvana 751 ANC comes with a dedicated mic for calling and has a USB Type-C port.

The headphones also support voice assistants as well. Users can connect to Google Voice assistant on Android devices and Siri voice assistant on Apple devices, all with an instant double click. The buttons offered on the device, such as skip tracks, adjust volume, pick and reject calls, redial, and access voice assistant, allows users for a handy control. The headphones have plush Over-Ear Earcups offering a comfortable audio experience.

Price and Availability

The all-new Boat Nirvana 751 ANC has a retail price of Rs 7,999. However, the company has launched the device with an introductory offer of Rs 3,999. The headphones are available in Bold Blue, Gunmetal Grey, and Sterling Silver colour options. The device is available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart websites as well as the brand’s official site.