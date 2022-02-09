Broadband Plans With High Speed Data Benefits Under Rs 900

While the Internet service providers (ISPs) offer plans with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed, it does not always fall in line with the budget of the subscriber base. The majority of the users are looking for plans with reasonable price tags that also offer adequate high-speed data for the purposes of home connection, online learning, businesses, gaming and more. Mentioned below are some of the comparatively high-speed data benefits broadband plans offered by ISPs in India under Rs 900 along with the details.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

One of the most reliable service providers in India, Jio offers a 100 Mbps plan under Rs 900. JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan. The telco offers efficient services and provides one of the most stable broadband connectivity.

Excitel’s Most Premium Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company and also comes just under Rs 900. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags for different durations as well. Via Fiber First, Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for a monthly cost of Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers a plan with 100 Mbps of speed under Rs 900. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Fibre Optic internet connection from Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable.

The 75 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 75Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus under Rs 900 as the 100 Mbps plan from the telco goes just above the price mark. Users can get the Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 710. The FUP data limit levied is 750GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with the pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides a plan with 100 Mbps under Rs 900. However, the telco offers two 100 Mbps plans at a similar price range that are both worth mentioning. The two 100 Mbps plans from the telco are SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB. It is to be kept in mind that both these packs are exclusive of GST.