MacBook Pro With M2 Might Not Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

Apple’s new MacBook Pro with the M2 chipset is reportedly not going to feature the 120Hz refresh rate display. Apple calls its 120Hz refresh rate display as ‘ProMotion Display’. For the first time with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch launched with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets in 2021, Apple had introduced the ProMotion display for Macs. It makes working on the laptop a seamless experience for the users. But according to a new update from Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is not going to bring the ProMotion display technology for its M2 powered MacBook Pros.

Why Will MacBook Pro With M2 Not Feature ProMotion Display

The reason could be to differentiate the premium and more powerful MacBook Pros from the entry-level MacBook Pros. Just look at today’s MacBook Pro lineup. The M1 powered MacBook Pro doesn’t have the ProMotion display while the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset powered MacBook Pro comes with ProMotion support.

Thus, it is more likely that the M2 Pro and M2 Max powered MacBook Pro in the future might come with support for ProMotion. Then again, the alleged MacBook Air with M2 chipset that is expected to launch later this year might also lack support for the high-refresh-rate support on its display.

A clear distinction between the M1 chipset and the M2 chipset is yet to be seen. The M2 powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are still expected to deliver a powerful experience to the consumers.

Apple is expected to launch a wide range of Mac products in the coming year. However, it is hard to say that the company will launch the M2 powered MacBook Pro in 2022. The last time Apple launched the M1 chipset, it launched it with both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It’s worth the wait to see whether Apple will launch two new MacBooks this year or whether the MacBook Air 2022 will be the sole release from the company.