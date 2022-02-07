Best 100 Mbps Broadband Plan for Work From Home in India

There are many internet service providers in India which offer 100 Mbps broadband plans. But today, we are going to talk about one plan from a particular operator which is the best in terms of providing benefits with its 100 Mbps plan. Before we jump into the plan, let’s talk a little about why the 100 Mbps plan is perfect for most people working from home.

While it is not the fastest speed that fiber broadband connections can offer today, the 100 Mbps plans can easily carry out the demand for most of the basic internet activities. Not just basic, but with a steady Wi-Fi network, users can also do heavy data downloading or uploading activities very easily. Even if there are multiple users in a home or multiple devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the 100 Mbps plans can fulfil your data needs.

100 Mbps Broadband Plan that is Best in India

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, is offering its 100 Mbps plan for Rs 699 per month. While this is the same cost that JioFiber users will have to incur for the 100 Mbps plan, Excitel’s plan has a few edges that JioFiber can’t cut through.

First of all, Excitel’s broadband plan comes with truly unlimited data. This means users don’t need to worry about the amount of data they can consuming every month, so the possibilities are endless.

Further, if users go for the long-term plan options, the monthly price of the 100 Mbps plan from Excitel can drop to Rs 399, which is arguably the lowest in the market. Excitel doesn’t bundle in free over-the-top (OTT) benefits, but the company does offer the ‘OTT Entertainment Plan 2.0’ with the 100 Mbps plan in partnership with Playbox TV for Rs 799 per month plus taxes.

Note that even JioFiber users don’t get any free OTT benefits. However, JioFiber users don’t get paid OTT plans either.

This makes Excitel’s 100 Mbps broadband plan one of the best in the market.