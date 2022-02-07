What is BSNL Vanity Number and How to Get One

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers vanity numbers to its users. If the word sounds a little alien to you, don’t worry, it is only a substitute for fancy numbers. All the telcos offer fancy numbers of VIP numbers to customers. A vanity number is BSNL’s fancy or VIP number that it offers to subscribers. The special thing about these numbers is that it has a combination of digits that is unique and easy to remember. These sorts of numbers are not offered for free to the customers, though. Here’s how you can get a BSNL vanity number.

How Can I Get BSNL Vanity Number

BSNL offers vanity numbers or fancy numbers to customers through e-auction. Note that these numbers are available for every citizen of India, regardless they are prepaid or postpaid customers of the state-run telco.

If you want to grab a BSNL premium number, you need to register yourself on the e-auction page of the telco. BSNL e-auction is a page of the telco where you can see unit numbers being offered to the customers via an auction process. The bidding, in some cases, can be very heavy and isn’t meant for everyone. There are different patterns and kinds of numbers available on the BSNL e-auction page so that users get plenty of options. These numbers keep on getting updated, so if you don’t find a BSNL vanity number that’s of your interest, you can keep checking for the new ones.

Users can sign-up for free on the BSNL e-auction website offers free sign up to customers. But for getting a number, users need to bid and pay to BSNL.

The great thing about BSNL’s vanity numbers is that it allows customers to choose their own numbers. Even the private telcos offer these numbers; you can check them out by going to their website. The base price of each number is determined by the state-run telco.