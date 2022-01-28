Excitel vs Jio 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps Plans, Which Company Gets the Lead

With the rising demand for connectivity, the number of broadband connection options have also increased. There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country that may offer the same broadband plan with different benefits, putting the users in the dilemma of choosing. In this article, however, we are particularly going to talk about the 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps plan offered by the most prominent ISP in the country – Reliance Jio and one of the rising ISP – Excitel. Mentioned below are the details of the 100 and 300 Mbps plans offered by these telcos and to everyone’s surprise, Excitel is some aspects that might be better than Jio. Let’s have a look.

100 Mbps Plans from Jio and Excitel

JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. Using the 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Jio begins its offers for OTT platforms from plans starting with 150 Mbps and hence this plan doesn’t come with any added benefits but does offer 100 Mbps speed with symmetrical download and upload speeds at all times. The plan has a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB and mentioned prices are exclusive of GST.

The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 per month respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

300 Mbps Plans from Jio and Excitel

JioFiber offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month and provides 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable.

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

The Final Verdict

Talking about the 100 Mbps plan, both the ISPs offer their respective plans at the same price tag. However, if users are looking to invest in a long-term plan, the plans from Excitel are seemingly cheaper than that of Jio’s quarterly, half-yearly or annually plans. While on the other hand, when it comes to 300 Mbps plans, if users are looking for data-oriented options, Excitel offers much cheaper plans. However, the OTT benefits included by Jio far outweigh the plans from Excitel and is perfect for customers who want a complete package while choosing a broadband plan. That being said, even though Excitel offers a bit cheaper and truly unlimited plans, the ISP is available in only select cities in India even though it is continuously expanding and on the contrary, it is needless to mention that the services provided by Jio cover pan-India making it a dependable choice.